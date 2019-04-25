Heroin dealer beats veteran unconscious with bamboo stick, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected heroin dealer is accused of using a bamboo stick to beat a military veteran until he was unconscious then holding the victim at gunpoint and threatening his life, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Christian Martinez, 31, was already wanted on a charge of sale and delivery of heroin before they were called to a hospital in Orange City on Wednesday to meet with a man suffering from fractures to his neck and back.

The victim said he and the woman he lives with were at their home Tuesday morning when Martinez arrived and began arguing with the woman. When the victim tried to deescalate the situation, deputies said Martinez grabbed a bamboo stick and beat the man to the point of unconsciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, Martinez was standing over him holding a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, threatening to kill him if he contacted authorities, according to deputies.

The victim laid in bed for hours before getting a ride to a hospital.

Deputies said they located Martinez Wednesday evening at a home in Deltona. The resident there said he no longer wanted Martinez living at the home.

Detectives said they found 11 grams of heroin, a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun, several .40 and .380 rounds, a high capacity .40 caliber magazine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Martinez's temporary bedroom.

Martinez, a convicted felon, was arrested on charges of armed trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 20g, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and intimidating/threatening a victim.

He's being held at the Volusia County Jail.

