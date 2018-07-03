Heroin found next to baby bottle during raid at Central Florida drug houses

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - Heroin just inches away from a baby bottle, crack cocaine, marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash were among the evidence seized during raids at two homes in Silver Springs, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officials said the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team received tips about potential drug activity at two homes and initiated an investigation.

Police said they determined that Terrance Lamar Walker was dealing heroin from a home at 3600 N.E. 59 Avenue and Carlos Juan Torres and Lorna Vay Ankney were selling marijuana from a home at 3680 N.E. 59 Terrace. The homes are less than half a mile from each other.

Search warrants were executed simultaneously at both homes at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said they seized a Glock 43 9mm semi-auto pistol that had been reported stolen, a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver pistol, 1.5 grams of heroin, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 155.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,485 in cash.

Children lived at both homes where the warrants were executed, according to the report. In one photo provided by police, heroin and an electronic scale could be seen inches away from a baby bottle that appeared to be filled with formula.

Walker, Torres and Lorna Vay Ankney were arrested on several drug charges. A juvenile and Troy Lee Ankney were also arrested on marijuana possession charges.

