Heterophobic? 'Stray Pride' t-shirt causes backlash against Cocoa Village restaurant

COCOA, Fla. - A customer offended by a server's "Stray Pride" pro-animal rescue t-shirt took to Yelp to post a lengthy condemnation of Paisley Vegan Kitchen over the weekend, according to the restaurant and the Brevard County SPCA.

The shirt promoting SPCA animal adoption was mistaken for a gay pride shirt by the customer, who accused the restaurant of being "heterophobic" in an online review, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

"Employees are too busy making political statements to care about ALL customers feelings!" the post reads. "Where is the straight pride? Where is the straight pride flag?"

The review goes on to tell conservative vegans to eat elsewhere or at home.

Owner and chef Alyssa Dorer called the review "homophobic" but has since been pleased with the support from the community, including the SPCA, which brought a fresh batch of Stray Pride shirts for the restaurant staff Monday.

"We do support everyone here. We welcome everyone here. We work really, really hard to make this environment inviting for everyone," Dorer told Florida Today. "We are trying to be kind to animals, and we want it to go across the board to humans and everything else."

Dorer said it wouldn't have made a difference either way if the shirt, which features a rainbow-colored silhouette of a cat, had been for gay pride.

The Brevard SPCA quickly received multiple requests on Facebook for the shirts.

"I would be honored to wear a shirt considering I'm gay and have many animals," said Stephanie Gills.

Other users brought up taking a road trip to Titusville or paying double to order the shirt from out of state.

The backlash and support come during LGBT Pride Month, celebrated all month long in the form of parades and parties across the country. Many attending those parades have been seen holding anti-Trump signs protesting the president, who has not yet acknowledged the LGBT community's celebrations.

The first gay pride parade took place in June of 1970, one year after the Stonewall Riots, a series of violent demonstrations against police who had raided the Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village gay bar.

Paisley Vegan Kitchen said 10 percent of its profits Monday will go to the Brevard SPCA.

