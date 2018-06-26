Hialeah Heats Up: Road rage captured on video

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah drivers were feeling the heat on the streets when a wild road rage incident broke out.

Instagram user @dana_cbr was right next to the action to record the video as a man approached the driver’s side window of an SUV. He yells at those in the vehicle before moving to the front of the vehicle.

The man flexes his muscles before punching the grill of the SUV several times.

The SUV then drives in reverse down the street. After a few moments, the man runs after the SUV and throws himself into the front of it before walking back to his own car.

Police arrived after the man had left the scene, and the victim did not file a report.

There’s no reason given as to why the road rage incident started.

