Hidden Disney Adventures: Learn to shoot a bow and arrow

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a lot of experiences Walt Disney World has to offer, and some of them you could even call "hidden" -- or perhaps something the average guest might not know is available.

These experiences include everything from surfing to archery classes.

So News 6's traffic safety expert Steve Montiero headed to The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort to try his hand at shooting a bow and arrow.

News 6 asked class instructor Ronald Motley: If Trooper Steve is a great shot with a firearm, can he do the same with a bow and arrow?

"Shooting a bow is more of an art form than shooting a rifle or a gun," Motley said. "Just because you can shoot a firearm doesn't mean you can shoot a bow."

Montiero wasn't deterred.

"Challenge accepted," he replied.

But first, it was time for the rules. Motley and the second instructor explain about the archery drum commands to the class. Two beats means to get your bow, one beat means to shoot. Three means to go get arrows and five means to stop what you're doing.

Of course, there are some other safety rules, as well. The first being that everyone is required to wear safety goggles.

"Please remember to walk at all times," read Montiero.

"Yes, sir. We saw you when you came up here," Motley said. "You were running, hopping, jumping, skipping and moonwalking all the way up here."

"If you saw me moonwalking, that's an Oscar. I'm just saying," Montiero joked.

Then we practiced the proper positioning we'd use for the compound bow using some string.

"Left foot, step out toward the target about shoulder width. Three fingers up underneath the loop to the first joint or knuckle. Draw, bring it up underneath your eye, aim," Motley said. "It's like painting your face. The hands come back, winding up over or on the shoulder. Look at the shot you just did. If you like the way it came out, remember the steps you took and repeat them."

The instructors explained how when the arrows are collected from the target. you should just pull them out carefully and drop them. You can then collect them and hold them horizontally in front of your body, so that if you were to fall, you wouldn't hurt yourself with the arrow tips. You then walk forward and place them into a quiver, or arrow holder.

Finally, it was time for the class to get to try out their skills.

But before Montiero can even get into position, 8-year-old Lily Bueling set the bar pretty high will a bullseye, right off the bat.

"Good shot, whoa, like really?," Montiero said. "This is Lily's bullseye. It is definitely not Trooper Steve's."

So then, Montiero had to get a bullseye, with a little help from Motley.

"It's going down for real," said Montiero.

"Alright, now down and up. Now bring it down underneath your eye," Motley said.

"Now what exactly am I using as my aiming point?" asked Montiero.

"We haven't gotten there yet," Motley said as Montiero continued getting into position. "Now look at the tip. You're looking at the tip of the arrow, whenever you're ready, let it go."

"I just painted my face," Montiero said after the arrow hit the target.

"Yes, you did. Keep doing it," Motley said.

Montiero hit the target several more times, and then gave our producer some tips.

"Let it surprise you," Montiero said about releasing the arrow. "If you anticipate, you're going to do exactly that, you're here. You're here, and then you jolt a little bit."

That sends off your aim, he explained.

"I think purchasing a bow is in my near future," Montiero said.

The 90-minute classes are $45 a person, plus tax, and advance reservations are required.

Motley said classes are available for ages 7 and up, and said it's really great to watch the children learn.

"By the time we start to the time we finish, they've picked up, they're hitting the targets, they feel good about it, everybody wants to go, so I enjoy that part," Motley said. "Teaching the adults how to shoot is a different task. Adults catch on a little quicker so you can teach them a little more details about it and hopefully it helps them enjoy it that much more."

Link to make reservations, click here.

