Hide your wallet: You're about to want Hidden Valley Ranch's entire summer collection

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you loved Hidden Valley Ranch's Christmas collection, you're about to be blown away by the company's summer line.

Even if you don't love the creamy condiment, you honestly may want to consider some of the items in their summer shop just to impress your Instagram followers -- trust me, they're that good.

Swimmies

Images: Hidden Valley Ranch

No one can survive the Florida heat without a swimsuit. Ladies, if you haven't heard, one-pieces are back. And Hidden Valley certainly got the memo with this "I put ranch on my ranch" one-piece swimsuit. For the record, I also put ranch on my ranch.

If one-pieces aren't your thing, don't worry. Hidden Valley's new swim trunks are available for the same price -- $50 -- and are sporting the best duo of all time: pizza and ranch.

Pool essentials

Images: Hidden Valley Ranch

So maybe you can't bask in a pool of ranch, but you can at least relax on a bottle of one while you soak in the sun on your next pool day. Giant pool floats are all the rage right now, so it's a no-brainer that the ranch company would have this massive Hidden Valley Ranch bottle pool float. The best part? It's only $35.

After you've had enough time in the water and it's time to dry off, your ranch fun can continue with this 30-by-60-inch ranch beach towel. Again, great photo op for the 'gram without having to do the most.

Ranch-cessories

Images: Hidden Valley Ranch

Another must-have when it comes to beating the Florida heat: a water bottle. But not just any water bottle, a Hidden Valley Ranch water bottle. Is it a ranch bottle or water bottle? I can't even tell. Either way, it's only $15 and if it'll help me drink more H20, it's worth every penny.

Maybe you're having this pool day at a friend's house, or better yet, maybe you're having a beach day. In any case, you'll need something to pack all your ranch swag in and what better to use than ... more ranch swag!

You can get this Hidden Valley Ranch beach tote for $25, or, if you prefer to pack lightly, they have this fancy Hidden Valley Ranch fanny pack, complete with a spot for your HVR water bottle and an earbud port. The fanny pack will only cost you $18 and it's black, for those who are more prone to stains (me).

It's a party

Images: Hidden Valley Ranch

What's summer without a few good parties? Absolutely nothing, and Hidden Valley obviously knew that when they made these party necessities.

Whether the party you're attending is BYOR -- bring your own ranch -- or BYOB -- bring your own booze -- this HVR flask will get the job done. Anyone who sees you with it will obviously know you're just carrying around ranch for the next time you run into a slice of pizza.

If you're throwing the party, everyone is going to be asking if you have a ranch fountain, so don't be that host and not have one. Get it, fill it and keep that thing flowing for a long day -- or night -- of fun. There's no bad time to get your ranch fix.

I'm not sure what kind of parties you'll be attending this summer, but I'm sure most of them will require you to have a shirt. You're in luck, because Hidden Valley is here to make sure you're DRESSING your best. If it's a pool party, you'll already have your attire picked out with HVR's new swimsuit options, but this pizza- and ranch-patterned shirt will match the trunks perfectly, making for a very stylish set. If you're rocking the one-piece suit, this shirt will make a cute and delicious cover-up. You can even tie a little knot in it, because that's also trendy right now.

Hidden Valley, thank you for delivering once again. We'll check back next season to see what you have up your ranch-themed sleeve.

