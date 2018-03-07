High school coach arrested on drug charges, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A high school coach has been arrested on drug charges, an arrest affidavit shows.

Authorities were investigating allegations that Sean Grove, 55, a weightlifting coach/teacher at Colonial High School, allegedly sold performance enhancement drugs, Viagra and Cialis to students, according to the report.

Grove acknowledged prior use of performance enhancement drugs, but said he did not sell them to students, according to the report.

Grove also said he never sold Viagra and Cialis to students and that he was "being set up by an ex-wife, ex-girlfriend or a competing weightlifting coach," according to the report.

During a search of Grove's vehicle, two vials were found that appeared to be a prescription and indicated "RX ONLY," according to the report. No additional illegal narcotics and/or weapons were found during a search of the vehicle.

Grove was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, according to the report.

