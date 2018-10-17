High-tension wire breaks man's legs, arm on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man doing work on Interstate 4 Wednesday afternoon broke his legs and an arm when he became wrapped in high-tension wire, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officials said the accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the exit ramp of I-4 eastbound onto Fairbanks Avenue.

Workers were rolling high-tension wire when a pickup truck drove through, causing the wire to wrap around the victim, a news release said.

Police said the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officials did not provide information about what agency the man works for or what kind of work he was performing on I-4.

