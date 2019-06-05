High wildfire risk leads to burn ban in Seminole County

A fire approaches a business near US 1 as the firefighters start a back fire to stop the oncoming burn in Malabar, Fla. on Monday May 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Florida Today, Michael R. Brown)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Bonfires, torching yard debris and any other sort of outdoor burning is prohibited in Seminole County due to a high wildfire risk.

Government officials announced a countywide burn ban on Tuesday. It will remain in place in seven-day increments until the Keetch Byran Drought Index is at or above 500. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire danger index in Seminole County is currently "very high."

Seminole County is the only area locally to be placed under a burn ban, although officials from the Bunnell District of the Florida Forest Service has asked residents in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties to use caution with any ignition source and refrain from burning yard debris due to the risk of a wildfire.

In recent weeks, brush fires have been reported in Marion and Brevard counties. Controlled burns of about 8,000 acres in Osceola County and 1,000 acres in Brevard County were conducted Tuesday, causing smoky conditions in the area.

Data from the Florida Forest Service shows there are 76 active wildfires across the state, 64 of which are fully contained. The map below pinpoints their locations. Mobile users can click here to access the map.

