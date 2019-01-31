Hill's Pet Nutrition recalls select canned dog food for excessive vitamin D

Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced a voluntary recall of select canned dog food due to potentially large levels of vitamin D.

This recall only affects canned dog food primarily in the United States.

Ingesting excessive amounts of vitamin D can lead to potential health issues in animals, and dogs might exhibit symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration press release.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition learned of a dog exhibiting signs of elevated vitamin D levels and an investigation confirmed it was due to supplier error.

“We care deeply about all pets and are committed to providing pet parents with safe and high quality products,” the company said. “Hill’s has identified and isolated the error and to prevent this from happening again, we have required our supplier to implement additional quality testing prior to their release of ingredients. In addition to our existing safety processes, we are adding our own further testing of incoming ingredients.”

For a full list of product names and SKU numbers, click here.

For further information, please contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 or at contactus@hillspet.com.



