Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Puerto Rico Governor meet to discuss opportunities

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando hosted Gov. Ricardo Rossello and other central Florida business leaders on Saturday for a meeting to discuss ways of strengthening business relations between Puerto Rico and central Florida.

Other economic development opportunities on Puerto Rico were also discussed.

HCCMO board members, trustees and business owners participated in the event.

“It was rewarding to see the level of interest and engagement of the invited guests and how businesses in our region can benefit from stronger relationships with Puerto Rico,” HCCMO Board Chair Paul Roldan said in a release. “There are many options and opportunities for us to work with entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico. This is just the beginning of a stronger partnership.”

HCCMO

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.