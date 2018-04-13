Hit-and-run crash on I-4 involves 3 motorcycles, 1 vehicle, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were taken to a hospital in Orange County on Thursday night after a vehicle hit three motorcycles on eastbound Interstate 4, officials said.

The driver of that vehicle took off following the crash, so the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the case as a hit-and-run, Lt. Kim Montes said.

The two people hospitalized are expected to survive, Montes said.

All lanes of eastbound I-4 near mile marker 68 were shut down as of about 8:15 p.m., as troopers investigated the wreck, but at last check, the lanes had been cleared.

Just because the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash doesn’t mean he or she was necessarily at fault, Montes said. Still, that person drove off, so troopers continue to investigate and get answers from people in the area as to what exactly happened.

