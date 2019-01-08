Hit-and-run driver strikes teenage girl walking to bus stop, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County deputies are looking for the driver they say hit a teenage girl who was walking to a bus stop Tuesday morning.

Elani Miller, 17, was walking on Swindell Road when an SUV hit her, then continued heading east toward Galloway Road, according to a news release.

Deputies said the impact of the crash propelled Miller into a ditch partially filled with water. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a broken leg and wrist. The New Beginnings High School student's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Witness described the hit-and-run vehicle as possibly a dark-colored 1999-2006 model GMC Yukon or a dark-colored 1999-2006 model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

