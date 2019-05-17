Hit-and-run victim found dead after crash in Mount Dora, troopers say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person found dead Friday morning in Mount Dora is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim was found at 5:15 a.m. on Old Highway 441 and County Road 500-A. The area is on the border of Orange and Lake counties.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said the victim was late identified at 21-year-old Demossi Jarrod Weaver, of Mount Dora.

Orange County sheriff's deputies first responded to the scene because bullets were found near the man's body. FHP took over the investigation after it was determined Weaver was struck by a vehicle.

Austin Murphy, a witness who discovered the body, told News 6 he swerved to miss something in the road and when he pulled over, he realized a man was lying in the road.

"I approached the man to see if I could help, and there was a lot of blood coming from him and some bullets laying around," Murphy said.

Montes said investigators are still piecing together what occurred in this incident.

No further information was immediately available.

