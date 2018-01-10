Holy Land Experience free day set for 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Holy Land Experience, an Orlando Bible-themed attraction, has announced its annual free day for 2018.

The theme park will offer free admission and free parking on a first-come, first-served basis on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The park opens at 10 a.m. but visitors generally line up hours ahead of time on free day to take advantage of the deal. Admission usually costs $50 per adult and $35 for children, according to the attraction's website.

Holy Land Experience offers at least one free day per year to retain its nonprofit status under Florida state law.

