8-foot 6-inch great white shark pings off Cape Canaveral — on New Year's Day

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A South Carolina-based 460 lb. shark made her way to the Sunshine State on Monday.

Savannah, an 8-foot 6-inch great white shark, was located just south of the Canaveral National Seashore in the Atlantic Ocean, News 6 partner FLORIDA TODAY reported. Ocearch, a shark research and advocacy group, said Savannah pinged near the Space Coast about 6 p.m. Ocearch Tweeted on New Year's Day: "8ft 460lbs female white shark @SharkSavannah pings southbound off the Canaveral National Seashore!"

8ft 460lbs female white shark @SharkSavannah pings southbound off the Canaveral National Seashore! pic.twitter.com/161Ed8Rhuy — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) January 2, 2018

Twitter (sorta) got a message from the great white shark itself via Shark Savannah's handle @SharkSavannah: "Happy 2019 Ya'll! Love pingin in the New Year with ya!! Lookin for some Florida sunshine."

The massive creature was tagged in Hilton Head, South Carolina, in March, and has traveled more than 3,000 miles since, making her way up the eastern coast of the U.S. and to Nova Scotia by August.

Happy 2018 Ya'll! Love pingin in the New Year with ya!! Lookin for some Florida sunshine. pic.twitter.com/D1xQr6iwDq — Shark Savannah (@SharkSavannah) January 2, 2018

In her last trip, Savannah traveled from the coast of Pritchards Island in South Carolina on Dec. 22 before pinging near Brevard, according to Ocearch's track. This is the most southern point the great white has traveled to since tagged. Central Florida's other well-known beast, the great white shark Katharine, hasn't returned to the Space Coast since May, when she also pinged off the Canaveral National Seashore before making her way northeast to North Carolina. She was last located in the Atlantic east of Bermuda.

