Home health employee who raped blind woman could have more victims, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee of a home health care company raped a blind woman for more than an hour then tried to tell deputies that he was blackmailed into doing it, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, a blind woman in her 50s, used BrightStar Care medical staffing to help her out with chores and other things at her home in unincorporated Longwood but when she was unhappy with the aide provided, she contacted sales manager Gregory Porras to provide her with a different employee, the report said.

On Tuesday morning, Porras went to the home to discuss providing the woman with a different aide but as they were speaking, Porras began making inappropriate advances, authorities said.

The victim pulled away when Porras tried to hold her hand then later he asked her to stand up so she could try to guess his height based on hers and that's when he grabbed her and kissed her, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the victim repeatedly said no but she couldn't stop him from raping her for more than hour. Once the assault was over, Porras got dressed and spoke to the victim about replacing the aide in her home as if nothing happened, the report said.

Evidence at the scene and an examination were consistent with the information the victim provided, according to authorities.

Deputies said they interviewed Porras at BrightStar Care in Lake Mary and he offered several conflicting explanations about what happened, including saying that he was using male enhancement pills and that he was blackmailed into doing what he did.

Eventually, deputies said Porras provided details that matched the ones the victim provided.

Porras is facing two counts of sexual battery, one count of crimes against a disabled adult and one count of an employee having sex with a disability client. He posted $108,000 bond Thursday morning and has since been released from the Seminole County Jail.

Deputies said they are concerned that Porras could have more victims. Anyone with information about Porras is asked to call Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigator Lilliam Agrinsoni at 407-665-6945.

