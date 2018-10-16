Home security camera catches glimpse of College Park drive-by shooter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff’s detectives are not sure what the motive was for a drive-by shooting along two College Park streets last week, but the official report has the gunfire termed “criminal mischief.”

Detectives were called to a home in the 700 block of Timor Avenue on Thursday, after a man in a red 2012 four-door Volkswagen opened fire from the driver’s side of the car.

A resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said she heard gunshots, went to her door and saw the driver race down the street.

“I saw him flying around the corner and I saw his face,” she said. “He had all his windows down and I heard shots again, at least four (shots).”

Adam Pease, a resident on Timor Avenue, said his security video caught the man pointing a handgun at his house and opening fire on Thursday shortly before 5 p.m.

Pease told News 6 his Lexus SUV was hit in the back just below the window, and two other shots hit his fence and rocks in a front yard flower bed.

The video shows landscape stones burst into dust as a bullet strikes.

One resident was taking smartphone video of her children and friends playing on a swing set at the exact moment the driver opened fire.

At least six gunshots can be heard on the nine-second video.

Orange County detectives have launched an investigation, labeling the attack as criminal mischief.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she spotted the same man the next day and was able to get a photo as well as a full license plate number.

The photograph appeared to be the same red sedan but it was difficult to see the driver’s face in the

smartphone picture.

News 6 provided the information to detectives.

The driver, a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, appears to have a beard and is wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

