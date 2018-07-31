Homeless Florida man whose beard was shaved by officer gets job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida homeless man got hired after he was videotaped getting a shave from a police officer before his job interview.

The Tallahassee police tweeted McDonald's hired the man they have identified only as Phil and he started work on Friday.

Video of Tallahassee Officer Tony Carlson shaving Phil's unkempt beard went viral last week.

Phil had told Carlson he was applying for a job at a nearby McDonald's, but needed help shaving off his beard. A passer-by recorded the men using an electric razor to remove it in a convenience store parking lot.

