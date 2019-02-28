Homemade explosive found in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A homemade explosive was found during a search of a truck in Volusia County, investigators said.

The situation started just before 4 p.m. Wednesday after an officer with the Ormond Beach Police Department spotted a Ford F-150 parked in a vacant lot on North U.S. 1.

Sheriff's deputies from Volusia County were called in, and waited for the truck's owner to return, then they approached him.

Gause Jr. had said he was walking the vacant property because he was thinking of buying the land, police said in a news release.

A K-9 was brought in to check the truck. The animal confirmed that the car was positive for narcotics.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a homemade explosive device on the front seat and two additional homemade explosives in a tool box, police said.

The bombs were rendered safe by Volusia County sheriff’s deputies and their bomb disposal team.

Damon Lance Gause Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession of a homemade explosive device.

Gause was in custody in December and January, accused of trespassing and a drug-related offense, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.