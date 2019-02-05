Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Lake County, deputies say

EUSTIS, Fla. - A homeowner shot and killed a burglary suspect Tuesday morning in Lake County during the fourth break-in at his home in the last 24 hours, sheriff's officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called just before 5 a.m. about a report of a burglary in progress on Dee Street in the Pine Lakes area of Eustis.

"We responded out (Monday) night around midnight when the property owner noticed that his property had been burglarized actually for the third time yesterday," Lake County sheriff's Lt. John Herrell said. "Obviously, he knew something was going on. Someone was on his property and trying to steal some things."

Herrell said the homeowner found the man on his property after he apparently heard voices outside. There was a struggle, and the homeowner shot and killed the man, deputies said.

The man's name has not been released, but deputies said he had been a suspect in a string of burglaries in the area.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Deputies said they won't pursue charges against him because the shooting appeared to be in self-defense.

According to sheriff's officials, there were three previous burglaries at the home over the last 24 hours.

"We hope that it will lead us to a conclusion to the recent burglaries that have been reported and, hopefully, we would love to recover any property that was stolen," Herrell said.

