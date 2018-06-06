Deputies seek man who tackled victim during Deltona home invasion

DELTONA, Fla. - A homeowner was attacked Wednesday morning by a man who entered through his open garage door and was attempting to steal items from the residence, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The 26-year-old man said he was asleep at his home on Crawford Court around 2:30 a.m. when he heard a noise and woke to find a man dressed in black clothing in his living room, the report said.

"I heard the noise, he was trying to rip the TV out of the wall and I woke up my boyfriend and then I guess he went out there and the guy tackled him into the room and then he got up and the guy ran out the door," the victim's girlfriend said in a 911 call.

Deputies said the man attacked the resident, tackled him to the ground then fled the home on foot.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said they found that the man had entered the home through the open garage door then took a PlayStation and a firearm from the home and put it into one of the unlocked vehicles in the driveway.

The victim's girlfriend told the 911 operator that she and her boyfriend did not realize that the garage door had been left open. They were not injured.

A search was conducted in the area but the man was not located.

Deputies described the incident as a random crime of opportunity.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-246-1777 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

