Homeowners start petition over frequent gunfire heard near subdivision

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homeowner in east Orange County told News 6 that she doesn't let her children play in the backyard because of frequent gunfire.

A petition has been created by residents claiming that a nearby vacant lot is being used as a gun range.

"Not being able to let your kids outside in the back, the dog outside because she goes nuts. Grandson can't sleep because it's constantly you hear, 'bang, bang, bang,'" resident Jennifer Lucas said.

Almost 100 people have singed the online petition, urging both the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the office of State Attorney Aramis Ayala to crack down on people using the lot for target practice.

The property is located across from the Grand Preserve at Cypress Lakes neighborhood.

"For me, it's normal. My wife doesn't like it, but she doesn't call or anything. Some other neighbors have called the police," resident Julio Martino said.

Both Lucas and the petitioner said that they want the shooting to stop before someone is harmed. They also said that they agree with the right to bear arms, but want the target practice to take place further from where families live.

"I'm all for carrying weapons and so forth, but there is a time and there is a place to shoot off. If you want to go ahead and go shooting, go to a place that allows it. Go to a shooting range," Lucas said.

News 6 has emailed both the Orange County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Aramis Ayala, and have not heard back.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.