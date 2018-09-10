Homes destroyed by Hurricane Irma still being rebuilt one year after storm

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One year later, the rebuilding continues in parts of neighborhoods in Palm Bay and Merritt Island that were devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The Island Lakes mobile homes in Merritt Island were ground zero for one of six tornado touchdowns last September.

"They're bringing in the new homes. In fact, tomorrow morning there's supposed to be another one coming," resident Merritt Nord said. "What was left of our friends' homes, there was nothing. There was just debris."

Nord and his neighbor John Mountford said no one who lost everything came back.

They said some of the victims were not totally insured.

"We didn't even know there was a tornado going over us. It was that fast," Mountford said.

Another tornado was twisting 45 miles south of Merritt Island.

Ricardo Pena and a construction team are rebuilding a house in Palm Bay. They'll soon also start reconstructing a second lot next door.

"There was no way to conserve anything about this house," Pena said of the damage last year.

The homeowners lost their properties on Worth Court when Irma spawned an EF0 tornado that started as a waterspout on the Indian River.

News 6 reporting last year showed Irma's power and destruction.

Six mobile homes were also destroyed just across U.S. Route 1 at the Palm Bay Estates. Some have been rebuilt while other lots are still leveled.

"We rode it out and we weren't afraid. I'm not sure I want to do it again but we'll see what happens," Mountford said about this hurricane season.

