Homes evacuated near possible sinkhole in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Homes near a possible sinkhole were evacuated Thursday evening.

Officials with the Orlando Fire Department told News 6 that crews tested the possible sinkhole, which had liquid bubbling up. They tested it for chemicals but found it is not hazardous.

Authorities could not explain what the smell in the area on South Crystal Lake Drive is. Firefighters evacuated at least two homes near the possible sinkhole.

Engineers will be assessing the area, officials said.

