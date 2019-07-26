Homicide investigation continues after death of former Cocoa football player

MERRIT ISLAND, Fla. - Deundrell Turpin was known for his plays on the football field and for his smile.

Brevard County sheriff's investigators are now working to find out the circumstances that led to his death after his body was discovered in a Merritt Island home Sunday afternoon.

Turpin played football his sophomore year at Cocoa High School in 2015-16 and transferred to Space Coast High School, where he played football in 2016-17, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

He was staying at the home in Merritt Island with a friend, authorities reported.

An autopsy was conducted on the 20-year-old on Monday. Investigators did not say if there were any injuries to Turpin's body.

Tributes quickly flooded social media, sharing stories and high school memories about the Cocoa man whose 21st birthday was next month, and his impact on teammates and friends.

"He was an amazing child that was taken from us all and it just really hurts right now," said Rae Kameka, a track coach who knew Turpin.

Kameka took to Facebook to offer condolences for the loss.

"You brought so much joy to people with your infectious smile and caring heart that made people wanna do everything and anything for you. So sad to see you taken at such a young age," Kameka wrote.

Other friends wrote hashtags calling for justice in Turpin's death.

Investigators did not return calls about the death.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office did not immediately issue any news releases to describe whether foul play was suspected, if there were weapons involved or if there were suspects connected to the death.

Deputies were called to the home in the 5900 block of North Courtenay Parkway after an unidentified woman and her sister returned to the home and found Turpin dead.

Florida Today contributed to this article.

