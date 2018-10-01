Homicide investigation underway in Cocoa father's death, deputies say

On left, Edilsar Calderon, 26, died Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, after a fight with David Brayboy, 33, deputies say.

COCOA, Fla. - Police are investigating after a fight between two men at a residence led to the death of a Cocoa father Sunday night, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies arrived at the home after a 911 caller reported the fight between two men.

Investigators said Edilsar Calderon, 26, had returned his child to the child's mother at her home. The mother arrived with her boyfriend, David Brayboy, 33, and a fight broke out between Calderon and Brayboy, officials said.

Deputies arrived at Elsie Circle residence shortly before 7 p.m., after receiving the 911 call, the report shows.

Deputies did not say how Calderon died or if any arrests have been made.

An autopsy will be performed at the Brevard County Medical Center, deputies said. Agents from the Homicide and Crime Scene Units of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are investigating the circumstances around the death of Calderon, the report stated.

Updates will be released by the Sheriff's Office when information is available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.