PALM BAY, Fla. - Homicide suspect Jarrod Deenah has turned himself in at the Brevard Country jail, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Deenah was wanted by the police for the fatal shooting of Ethan O'Neal on Nov. 1.

Police said they thought Deenah was located in the Orlando area.

