Honduras transient caught on camera stealing underwear, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Honduras transient only identified as John Doe was caught on camera breaking into a Kissimmee townhome and stealing women's underwear, officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

The first time Candace Matson said she noticed anything strange was Jan. 15, a few days after she moved into the Encantada Resort complex, when she was coming in from the back porch and saw the front door closing.

"That's really weird. Maybe that was the wind," Matson said she thought at the time. "But then I saw a shadow moving away from the door and I was, like, 'OK, that's not the wind. That was somebody in the house.'"

Matson told deputies that her door was unlocked, but that someone broke into her home and stole some things, including lingerie, a speaker and a few other items.

Matson then bought a Nest camera and set it up two days before the second break-in. The camera recorded the suspect breaking in on Jan. 20 and the victim was able to get a clear photo of the burglar. [Watch the video below]

On Tuesday, Matson and her friend happened to recognize the suspect walking around in the neighborhood. They followed him and wrote down his tag number. Then they called the Sheriff's Office.

John Doe lived only a few houses away from the victim, according to the arrest report.

"When (deputies) decided to go for him last night, they were happy that they did because they found his car packed with all of his bags and everything," Matson said. "He was going to try to leave today."

Osceola County Capt. Jacob Ruiz said John Doe was likely on to them and thought he would be caught soon.

Deputies said John Doe confessed to both break-ins and said that, the first time, he had seen that the door was open. According to the arrest report, he told deputies he stole multiple pairs of underwear so he could masturbate with them.

"Usually, in most burglaries, people would steal electronics, valuables, jewelry -- things like that," Ruiz said. "In this case, the suspect stole female undergarments, so that tells us this is a sex crime issue, some kind of sex fetish."

Ruiz said John Doe could face deportation, because he told investigators he's been in the U.S. illegally for several years.

John Doe is charged with burglary and grand theft and is being held without bail in the Osceola County Jail until the FBI can help identify him, Ruiz said.

