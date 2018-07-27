Hoodie-wearing man with assault rifle shoots victims in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man wearing a black hoodie and toting what victims described as an assault rifle shot two men outside a business Friday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

A 24-year-old man and a 59-year-old man said they were sitting outside Grown Folks Music about 12:30 a.m. when they saw a man walk across Martin Luther King Boulevard and begin shooting at them, the affidavit said.

Police said the gunman walked back toward Foote Court as he was firing at the victims.

One man was shot twice in the left calf and once in the right thigh. The other man was grazed by a bullet on the back of his neck, according to the report.

Police said they are looking for the gunman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5100.

