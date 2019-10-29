Hoover's Market in Altamonte Springs closing after nearly 50 years

Andrew Wong/Getty Images

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Customers of Hoover's Market in Altamonte Springs will have to find another place to get their produce. The family-owned market is closing after 46 years.

The store at 1035 Academy Drive is set to shut its doors for good on Wednesday.

The store opened on Oct. 1,1973 as Economy Health Foods.

According to its Facebook page, its "vision is to bring quality natural foods to the Central Florida community at an affordable price."

