'Hot coil challenge' new dangerous internet fad

ORLANDO, Fla. - The "hot coil challenge" is the latest dangerous fad that is taking the internet by storm, WJXT reports.

The fad "challenges" people to place their bare skin on the red hot coils of a stove top, causing severe burns.

The original hot coil challenge video, which has since been removed by YouTube, was viewed over 380,000 times.

This challenge follows a long list of internet challenges, the most recent being the Tide pod challenge, which sent people to the hospital with chemical burns and forced the company to release a statement.

Here are a few videos of people denouncing the hot coil challenge.

