Check out the hottest summer concerts coming to Orlando in August

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer of 2018 is not over yet, and the Florida weather isn't the only thing heating up.

Some of today's biggest musical acts are making a stop right here in Orlando. So if you're looking for an outdoor music festival or wanting to cool off indoors with some great live music, News 6 has you covered.

Take a look to find what big acts are performing and how you can even get a chance to meet some of the artists.

Courtesy: Vans Warped Tour

Aug. 3 - Vans Warped Tour 2018 (Featuring: Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, 3OH!3, Pennywise)

Where: Tinker Field, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

When: Aug. 3

Doors open at 11 a.m.

Buy your tickets here.

Courtesy: The B-52s

Aug. 19 - The B-52s

Where: House of Blues Orlando, 1490 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista

When: Aug. 19

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets for the concert and the meet and greet here.

Courtesy: Nonpoint

Aug. 24 - Nonpoint

Where: House of Blues Orlando, 1490 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista

When: Aug. 24

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets for the concert and the meet and greet here.

Courtesy: Sublime

Aug. 25 - Sublime with Rome, Lupe Fiasco, Collie Buddz

Where: Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

When: Aug. 25

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Buy your tickets here.

Courtesy: On the Run Tour II

Aug. 29 - Jay-Z and Beyonce

Where: Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

When: Aug. 29

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets for the concert and meet and greet here.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.