'Hours old' baby left in arms of Davie firefighter

DAVIE, Fla. - Authorities say a woman left her "hours old" baby in the arms of a firefighter at a South Florida fire station.

The Sun Sentinel reports the baby was left at Fire Station 38 in Davie on Thursday morning. Under the state's Safe Haven law, parents are allowed to leave newborns at a fire station or a hospital emergency room with no questions asked.

Police were not called when the mother left the child, who was wrapped in a towel.

Battalion Chief Daniel Moran says "moms in crisis should know it's completely anonymous and in the best interests of the child" to bring babies to authorities if they can't take care of them.

Moran says the baby was about 6 pounds and "in good condition."

She will be put up for adoption.



