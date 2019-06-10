House catches fire after getting hit by lightning in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. - A bolt of lightning hit a house in Ocoee, causing a fire to break out, according to the Ocoee Fire Department.

Authorities said around 3:30 p.m. fire crews from Ocoee and Winter Garden showed up to the house to find a fire coming through the roof of the house.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the attic and stopped it from spreading to the rest of the house.

Authorities said that two people who live in the house have been displaced but no one was hurt in the emergency.

