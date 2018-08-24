House fire does heavy damage, leaves firefighter with heat exhaustion

ORLANDO, Fla. - A firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion after responding to a single-story house fire in Orlando, according to officials from Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the the fire, which burned through the roof, caused heavy damage to the home on the 1200 block of Boreas Drive. All occupants were reported out of the house.

One cat was safely reunited with his owner, but one other cat was unaccounted for, according to an OCFR tweet at 2:01 p.m.

Officials said 10 firefighting units were called to the scene.

