House fire kills father, leaves family displaced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after a house fire Sunday night in the 1100 block of West South Street in Parramore, according to Orlando Fire Department officials.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the house was fully involved with flames. Firefighters said they had to pull the man from the home.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Four other people are currently displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.

The identity of the man has not been released, but family members on scene told News 6 the man was a father.

Orlando Fire Department investigators have ruled the fire accidental with an undetermined cause.

This week, the Orlando Fire Department will provide one free smoke alarm for nearby residents in need.

