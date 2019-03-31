APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka firefighters took to Facebook to express the importance of checking your smoke detectors after firefighters subdued a well-involved house fire overnight in the Spring Harbor Subdivision.

People inside the house were awakened by the sound of their smoke detectors and were able to quickly get out without injury, officials said.

“Without the detectors, this story could have ended much differently," officials said.

Firefighters remind and urge homeowners to always have a working smoke detector in the home. It only takes a few minutes to check your smoke detectors and it may save your life.

“Smoke detectors can be purchased at all the local hardware and large box stores and are relatively inexpensive,” officials said.

Apopka residents can click here to fill out a smoke detector request form or call the Apopka Fire Department at 407-703-1756 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.