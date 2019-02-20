How first responders are getting results in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department got results and got down on the dance floor Thursday at a local "senior" prom. The Valentine's Day celebration welcomed local law enforcement officers for a day of laughter and dancing.

When we were invited to a local ‘Senior’ prom, our only ask - do we get to dance? #Valentines2019 pic.twitter.com/QxgX4xdVrg — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 14, 2019

The Orlando Fire Department taught children not only about when to dial 911 or crawling to safety in a fire, but also about how they too can become everyday heroes by helping others. The Books and Badges program held on Wednesday helped firefighters connect with their community and allowed children to learn more about what authorities do.

Our Books and Badges program is not only about kids learning to dial 911 or crawling to safety in a fire, it's also about firefighters building relationships with the community and showing students that they too can be everyday heroes by helping others. pic.twitter.com/Sk3d6NZTQD — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 13, 2019

The Eustis Fire Department came to the rescue of a homeowner Tuesday after she found a black snake on her back porch. An engineer was able to pin it down and safely remove it from the house to release it back into the wild unharmed.

The St. Cloud Police Department got results and got on the back of horses Friday to participate in the Silver Spurs Parade held in downtown St. Cloud.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office played a game of baseball with some children Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club in Pine Hills. Cpl. Colby Benson and Deputy Gregory Henry offered some pointers to the young players. "A few bases were stolen, but no arrests were made."

Deputies in Pine Hills took a brief break to play some ball with kids at the Boys and Girls Club. Corporal Colby Benson and Deputy Gregory Henry gave them some pointers and then there was a Cops vs Kids game.



A few bases were stolen, but no arrests were made pic.twitter.com/YWPLrU61F6 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 19, 2019

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.