News

How first responders are getting results in Orlando area

Watch News 6 at Nine for more good-news stories

By Larissa Hamblin - Digital Intern

Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Law enforcement officers and other first responders across Central Florida are going beyond the call of duty each week, and our team at News 6 loves to share the ways they're getting results in their communities.

Whether it be to crime victims and their families, animals in need or even each other, our first responders are always lending a helping hand.

More News Headlines

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department got results and got down on the dance floor Thursday at a local "senior" prom. The Valentine's Day celebration welcomed local law enforcement officers for a day of laughter and dancing.

The Orlando Fire Department taught children not only about when to dial 911 or crawling to safety in a fire, but also about how they too can become everyday heroes by helping others. The Books and Badges program held on Wednesday helped firefighters connect with their community and allowed children to learn more about what authorities do.

The Eustis Fire Department came to the rescue of a homeowner Tuesday after she found a black snake on her back porch. An engineer was able to pin it down and safely remove it from the house to release it back into the wild unharmed.

The St. Cloud Police Department got results and got on the back of horses Friday to participate in the Silver Spurs Parade held in downtown St. Cloud.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office played a game of baseball with some children Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club in Pine Hills. Cpl. Colby Benson and Deputy Gregory Henry offered some pointers to the young players. "A few bases were stolen, but no arrests were made."

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.