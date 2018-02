ORLANDO, Fla. - Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this Groundhog Day, meaning everyone will experience six more weeks of winter. While the rest of the country groaned, Floridians collectively laughed in their faces.

Why, you ask? Because Floridians love winter. In fact, for many it's our favorite season.

If you don't know why, let us break it down for you:

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.