How many retweets to wear Crocs to graduation? 2018!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On a whim, a Florida high school senior asked the Crocs shoe company to supply its foam shoes for her and all of her female classmates to wear to graduation, and the company said OK — if her request could get 2,018 retweets.

Sarah Agee tells the Tampa Bay Times that she and other classmates were concerned about wearing high heels, so she suggested Crocs.

More News Headlines

Agee tweeted (at)Crocs, asking how many retweets it would take to send white shoes for Seminole High School's graduation. The response: "2018...obviously."

Crocs chief marketing officer Terence Reilly said when they got the retweets, they shipped the shoes.

Agee and her friends crossed the stage Wednesday wearing the Crocs, though not all seniors participated.

Agee said she learned that, "It can't hurt to ask."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.