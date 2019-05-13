How one local moving company is helping domestic violence survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jonathan Crain, owner of Two Men and a Truck in Orlando, partnered with Harbor House of Central Florida to help pick up dozens of boxes filled with donations meant to help survivors of domestic violence.

"Anything that you think would put a smile on a mom's face," Crain said.

Prior to Mother's Day, Crain was on the move to get those donations to dozens of mothers. From Winter Park, to College Park and downtown Orlando, the mission was to make sure the donations made it to Harbor House, where women and children seeking shelter from abusive situations go.

It's a gesture, he says, that goes a long way for mom's struggling to rebuild their lives after breaking away from an abusive home.

He said that he's received countless calls from children and families in need of help.

"Being in the moving business we get phone calls where a woman's in a desperate situation and she needs to get out of the house as quickly as possible before the abuser comes home," Crain said.

Michelle Sperzel, CEO of Harbor House, is thankful for Crain and his employees.

"They're giving their time, they're giving talent and they're getting results because they are giving someone a new memory rather than something that might've been a painful memory and that in itself is priceless," Sperzel said.

Bank organizations and other nonprofit organizations all chipped in to donate something for these moms. Things like shampoo, body lotion, diapers or brand-new bedsheets help make a difference for a mother in need.

"A lot of times some of the moms that we have staying here at our shelter, they've never had Mother's Day before. So they've never gotten a gift from their kids or they've never gotten anything to honor their day," Sperzel said.

The donations are placed in a gift bag and then handed out to the children at the shelter.

"The kids are able to give them to their moms and it's really special because sometimes it's rebuilding a memory or it's the first time they've ever gotten something," Sperzel said.

Crain said he's happy to help.

"It feels good to be able to do something even if it's something small to make people feel better," he said.

