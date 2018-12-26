How Orlando-area first responders are going beyond the call of duty

Children, with the help of Brevard County deputies, read Christmas stories to dogs at the county's animal care center. (Photo: Facebook/Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, five local agencies in Central Florida shared good news stories on social media.

Dogs, kids and Christmas make up a few of the best things in life. Brevard County deputies shared a story about all three Monday on Facebook, thanking children in the community for coming out to their event to read Christmas stories to the homeless pets spending the holiday at the county's animal care center. Warning: The following pictures may melt your heart.

The kindness continued in DeLand with the DeLand Police Department's Operation Cheer. Thanks to officers, volunteers and local donors, six DeLand families were given hot meals and loads of presents in time for the holiday. This is what it's all about.

DeLand PD getting ready to move out for Operation Cheer. Six DeLand area families will receive hot meals and toys for Christmas compliments of DeLand PD and the community. Food Donations made by Victoria Commons, Starbucks and Toys for Tots ! pic.twitter.com/sw1Gm4EBUy — Jason Umberger (@ChiefDeLandPD) December 24, 2018

Are the holidays really the holidays without a ham? Some would argue they aren't, which is why Ocoee police officers thanked volunteers who donated some hams to put the finishing touched on food baskets for families in need. It's the little things in life.

Christmas spirit was stirring at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, especially with deputies' doors being decorated for their holiday competition. The winner, which can be seen below, turned an office door into an occupied chimney. Pretty impressive.

If you voted in the Apopka Fire Department's holiday decoration contest last week, here's an update: Station 5 took the prize. From the photos below, you could say it's easy to see why. Congratulations, and thank you for all you do to protect the community.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays starting at 9 a.m.

