How Orlando is honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy 50 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was 50 years ago Wednesday that Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most vocal leaders of the civil rights movement, was gunned down while standing on a balcony in a Memphis, Tennessee hotel.

In the decades since his death, King's legacy as an activist and advocate for equal rights continues to be honored with events, ceremonies and memorials nationwide including in Central Florida.

Remembering the Dream

What: The African-American Council of a Christian Clergy of Central Florida, city of Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill and other community leaders wil gather at Tinker Field -- the last place King spoke while in Orlando -- to honor King's legacy and discuss the ongoing need for justice.

When: Events begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with a commemoration community service at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., Orlando



The Fair Housing Act 50th Anniversary Celebration and Banquet

What: The banquet on April 12 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act, commemorate the 50th anniversary of King's death and honor those who've fought for civil rights. There will be a dinner, an awards presentation and a speaker.

Cost: Tickets to the event are $25. Parking at the hotel's garage is $10 per day or $18 for valet.

When: April 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Orlando -- 60 South Ivanhoe Blvd., Orlando

Moment of silence in Orlando

What: Mayor Buddy Dyer, city of Orlando commissioners and Orlando’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will observe a moment of silence at 7:01 p.m. In addition, The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Non-violent Change has asked that institutions of faith across the city ring their bells 39 times to honor King.

When: Wednesday, 7:01 p.m.

Where: Orlando





