How past impeachment proceedings have panned out

Getty Images

It is a rarely used procedure, and now in 2019 House Democrats have decided to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry: the first step toward impeachment proceedings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the historic move Tuesday, adding President Donald Trump into a small group of presidents who will endure an impeachment inquiry.

The procedure is outlined in Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. The law is meant to be part of the government's checks and balances as it lays out how the president and other government leaders "shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

As Trump's past political actions are in question, political analysts are looking toward history to see how this inquiry could play out. Historically, it likely won't end in an impeachment.

Here's a look at past presidential impeachment proceedings:

Bill Clinton

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The most recent impeachment proceedings were directed at the nation's 42nd president. Bill Clinton served from the Oval Office from 1993 to 2001. His impeachment was initiated on Oct. 8, 1998, when the Republican-ruled House of Representatives moved to enact the proceedings.

Much of the proceedings were clouded by his controversial relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. In January of 1998, he denied having a sexual relationship with Lewinsky. In August, he admitted he engaged in a relationship before a federal grand jury.

Though the proceedings seem to have been charged by what Clinton admitted to be an inappropriate sexual relationship, the specific charges against former president Clinton were lying under oath and obstruction of justice.

The Senate did not continue the proceedings until January 1999. In February, the Senate voted to acquit Clinton on both charges.

Richard Nixon

National Archives via Getty Images Richard Nixon

The 37th president of the U.S. underwent impeachment proceedings for the infamous Watergate scandal. The House initiated the procedure in 1974, when lawmakers passed a resolution allowing the Judiciary Committee the authority to investigate the grounds for Richard Nixon's impeachment. The committee would probe into Nixon's involvement in the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The committee approved three articles of impeachment against the republican president for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress.

Amidst his impeachment proceedings, Nixon made what is now dubbed the "Smoking Gun Tape" public, a transcript that would reveal he played a role in the break-in's cover-up. Before the House could vote on the articles of impeachment, he resigned from office Aug. 5, 1974.

Andrew Johnson

The earliest recorded impeachment proceedings what that of the 17th president of the U.S., Andrew Johnson, who served in the highest office from 1865 to 1869. He assumed the role of presidency after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

His impeachment was initiated in February 1868. Lawmakers detailed the basis of his removal in 11 articles of impeachment, supporting the House's grounds that Johnson committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

The procedure was jump-started in large part because of Johnson's attempt to fire Edwin Stanton, the secretary of war. Nine of the 11 articles of impeachment somehow involved the war department.

The Senate failed to convict Johnson with the necessary two-thirds majority vote. He was judged 'not guilty' and remained in office.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.