How system near Bahamas will impact Central Florida

PHOTO CREDIT: National Hurricane Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances in Central Florida have increased after a new system developed near the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said slow development of the system is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida Peninsula and the Atlantic coast.

The NHC said a formation chance through the next two days is near 0% and a formation chance through the next five days is around 20%.

This weekend will have the highest chance of rain in Central Florida.

Friday’s forecast shows a 30% chance of rain while Saturday and Sunday show a 60% chance of rain.

Temps will be in the 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



