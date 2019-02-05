How Central Florida celebrates Chinese New Year

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s been about a month since most of the country rang in the New Year, but the celebrations are just getting underway for parts of the world welcoming The Year of the Pig. Central Florida has a lot of activities planned for the Chinese New Year, which traditionally falls after Jan. 1 because it coincides with the start of the new moon cycle. The Lunar New Year is the biggest celebration of the year throughout East Asia.

Here are a few ways the Chienese New Year is celebrated in Central Florida.

Central Florida Dragon Parade & Lunar New Year Festival

The eighth annual Central Florida Dragon Parade & Lunar New Year Festival will be kicking off festivities with a parade Feb. 17. You can expect to see traditional dances, martial arts, taiko drummers, arts and crafts and classic food options. The Dragon Parade starts at 11 a.m. at the corner of Lake Highland Dr. and N. Mills Ave. and travels down N. Thornton Ave. to Colonial Drive. The festival is being held at 728 N. Thornton Ave. following the parade and ends around 4 p.m. Last year, more than 8,000 people attended the event.



CAACF 50th Anniversary and 2019 Chinese New Year Celebration

The Chinese American Association of Central Florida is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a dinner reception and Lunar Chinese New Year gala. There will be traditional dancing and musical performances at the Enchanted Nights banquet hall at 7017 S. Orange Blossom Trail on Feb. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in theme.

Tasty Wok

Cantonese restaurant Tasty Wok rang in the new year today by hosting lion dancing and a kung fu exhibition at their location on E. Colonial Drive. The restaurant is a favorite among locals with rave reviews for its sweet and sour chicken, chow mein and crispy skin pork all sold at a reasonable price.

Hawkers Asian Street Fare

Another popular restaurant in the Orlando area is asking patrons to come “pig out” for the Year of the Pig. The Mills Avenue and Windermere locations celebrated today with authentic lion dances and kung fu demonstrations. Both Hawkers locations will also have lots of giveaways all night long while supplies last.

EPCOT China Pavilion

The China pavilion at Disney’s EPCOT usually keeps it low key for the Chinese New Year. Last year, it set up a special photo op area, but its restaurant Nine Dragons will be open to guests. It serves contemporary Chinese cuisine in an ornately decorated dining room with wood carvings, traditional lanterns and glass artwork. You can order favorites like hot and sour soup, pot stickers and kung pao shrimp.

