How the Orlando Fire Department is preparing the next generation of first responders

ORLANDO, Fla. - Almost 40 years ago, the Orlando Fire Department launched the Explorer program for teens and young adults to introduce them to the line of work and provide them with hands-on experience.

Carolina Santiago, 17, joined the program two years ago.

"You learn how to be responsible and how to communicate and teamwork -- awesome learning experience," Santiago said. "I've gone on several ride-alongs and every time, I learn something new. You get to see what adrenaline can really do in a moment like that."

Santiago recalled her most recent ride-along to a house fire, during which a woman saved her husband.

"The windows were covered with, like, caging. The neighbor came over and he told us that she went over and got a tool from him and she was able to take her husband out through a window by taking out that caging," Santiago said.

Her co-Explorer, Brian Garay, signed up for the program 10 months ago.

"It's been a great experience with the Explorers. Definitely more than what I expected," Garay said. "Ever since I was little, I just wanted to help people who couldn't help themselves."

Not only do they participate in ride alongs, the Explorers also have to attend physical training sessions and meetings. They learn about basic vital signs, CPR, smoke alarms and how to handle a ladder and a hose.

"Because it is a youth program, we obviously can't have them doing anything dangerous. However, they do help out. They respond to the same calls that firefighters do when they're doing the ride-along, there are opportunities to do things like take vital signs for a patient who's called for a medical reason; to help with taking care of patients that may have been in a car accident -- things like that," said Lt. Carl Chantigian, senior advisor for the program.

It's also important to teach the Explorers about engaging with the community.

"They also participate in the Summer Story Time series at the Orlando Fire Museum, which is a program where they read books to children three times during the summer," Chantigian said.

They are the new generation of first responders for the city of Orlando, who are giving up their free time to help others.

"I see a sincere desire to not only do something for themselves in getting interested in this type of work, but also wanting to give back to the community," Chantigian said.

The Orlando Fire Department Explorer program accepts participants from 14 to 20 years old. They can stay in the program as long as they're enrolled in school, maintain at least a 2.0 GPA and attend meetings and training sessions every other Tuesday.

The next open enrollment is at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Orlando Fire Department's training facility at 595 Primrose Drive. Those interested do not need to sign up ahead of time.

