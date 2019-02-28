Here's how to celebrate Mardi Gras in the Orlando area this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's time to throw on some purple and get ready to celebrate -- and no, we're not talking about an Orlando City game. We're talking about Mardi Gras.

Central Florida will offer some festive Carnival celebrations with food, some booze and more family fun, too.

Check out these Mardi Gras events coming to the Orlando-area this year.

Orlando Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

Head to downtown Orlando for a night of beads and booze with the Orlando Mardi Gras Bar Crawl at 11 local bars on March 1. Each venue will offer exclusive drink specials and free cover with the purchase of a ticket.

Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando

Enjoy the biggest Mardi Gras celebration in Florida at Universal Orlando from now until April 4. Guests can watch nightly parades, listen to some of the biggest names in live music and chow down on authentic New Orleans food.

Lake Wales Mardi Gras

Participate in the family-friendly Lake Wales Mardi Gras celebration on March 1 and March 2. To enjoy the day New Orleans style, there will be live entertainment, authentic cuisine and a 5K race at Lake Wailes Park.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday In The Courtyard

Throw on your mask and party in the House of Blues courtyard for the Fat Tuesday celebration from March 1 to March 5. There will be complimentary face painting, giveaways, live music and more. The family-friendly event will also have all-day food and drink specials with free cover.

Here are more Mardi Gras events to participate in this March.

