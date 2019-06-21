How to check if you are registered to vote in Florida

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2020 presidential primaries will be here before you know it.

The Florida Department of State offers a search engine so you can check your voter registration status in the state.

CHECK FLORIDA VOTER STATUS HERE

The search engine will ask for your first name, last name and birthdate.

Once you press submit it will show your party affiliation and polling location.

Am I eligible to vote?

Most likely, yes. But there are a few requirements you must meet, so let’s make sure.

To register to vote, you must:

• Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)

• Be a Florida resident

• Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)

• Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored

• Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored

• Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number.



